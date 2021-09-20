Re: Sympathy: Another point: I relate very much to the letter-writer. When my boyfriend and I both got strange, bad flus in early 2020, I handled my fevers and symptoms with my usual stoicism, but I thought privately that he was being a big baby with “man flu” (even though externally I pampered him). Turns out all that stuff he said about trouble breathing, etc., was quite possibly covid-19. We both recovered after almost two weeks, but I am remembering this next time I feel like he is being dramatic — and the lesson that while I was also short of breath, he may have been experiencing worse symptoms, and it’s better to take it seriously than risk not being there for them. Thank God nothing worse happened.