If the boredom seems to be a symptom of a deeper problem, know that even the act of connecting with and listening to a student’s concerns with warm, positive regard alone can be protective. Research finds that connecting to one positive adult can be helpful for youngsters’ stress levels. Trying to understand a student’s perspective can build their resilience and comfort in asking for help. These conversations can also lead to connecting a student with a school-based mental health or learning support professional, like a school psychologist.