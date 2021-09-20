It wasn’t until middle school that I realized a large group of my peers thought school was boring and couldn’t wait for it to be over.
So … not everyone got excited to color-code their planners and knock out their homework? Who knew?
My love of school evolved into my career as a school psychologist. I tend to work with youngsters who tell me they hate school and find it boring. Students are referred to me when they are underachieving or struggling, and my job is to figure out why.
One of the first activities I do with students is try to find out how they think and feel about school, and themselves as learners. I provide the beginning of a sentence, and ask them to complete it with the first thing that comes to mind:
The thing I love about school is …
The thing I hate about school is …
School is …
Many of the students who are struggling will say the thing they love is “nothing,” the thing they hate is “everything” and school is “boring.”
Some well-meaning adults may have an instinct to dismiss the claim, saying boredom is common and to be expected at school. They may try to normalize that boredom is something that is just part of school and life — some things will be boring from time to time.
The problem with that thinking is that it assumes the challenge is actually boredom.
What ‘boring’ really means
I’ve learned that “boring” means something very different to each student. “Boring” is the tip of the iceberg — it’s what the student says on the surface, but the underlying reasons can be more complex.
A recent study by Michael Furlong and his colleagues sheds some light on what students may actually mean when they report boredom at school. Instead of viewing boredom as being limited to a particular subject or classroom, they studied students who report broader unfavorable school attitudes, or a “School Boredom Mindset.”
The researchers found that 1 in 8 middle and high school students expressed strong negative views of school, describing it as boring and of low value.
According to their review of the literature, school boredom may be a signal of internal mindsets, external situations or a deeper emotional challenge:
- Trouble with the subject matter or task demands (being over-challenged)
- A need for more or new sources of stimulation (being under-challenged)
- Limited interest or motivation in a particular subject
- A mismatch between a student’s ability and the skill required to complete a task
- A low perceived value of what is being taught
- Disengagement and dissatisfaction
- Helplessness and sadness
- Depression, anxiety, apathy
The researchers also draw a distinction between experiences of boredom being a temporary state — this class/subject/situation is boring. Or a more stable trait — a general pattern of experiencing boredom in school and in life.
This is important, as the latter is associated with lower well-being and school disengagement. Furlong and his colleagues found that students who fell into this category had substantially lower overall well-being than their peers. They were more likely to report lower satisfaction in their lives, less school belonging and less social-emotional assets such as believing in themselves.
How to help with ‘boring’
What can adults do if they suspect that boredom is a sign of a chronic issue that is affecting a student’s well-being? Here are some ways to gauge the seriousness of the problem:
- Instead of assuming that you know what “boring” means, ask open-ended questions such as: “Can you explain what you mean by ‘boring?’ ” Or simply say: “Tell me more.”
- See if the boredom is pervasive or situational by asking whether the boredom is an “all-the-time problem” or a “sometimes problem.” For instance, you could ask: “Are there any times during the school day when you are not bored?”
- To find out if this is a recent problem or an ongoing one, ask, “When did school first start feeling boring to you?”
Oftentimes, students will report that school became “boring” at a certain grade level, when it got harder, which can be an indicator that “boredom” may be a protective mechanism. It’s easier to say something is boring than to say it is too hard and you need help.
It’s also important to remember that behavior is communication. When you see “tip of the iceberg” behaviors such as repeated complaints about school, head on the desk, absenteeism or disengagement, it’s important to “check below the waterline” for other social-emotional functioning challenges.
It is possible that “I’m bored” is not a cause for concern in and of itself, but a pattern of strong and negative attitudes about school and life in general may warrant further intervention with a school-based mental health professional.
So what can parents and educators do once they’ve peeked below the waterline to see whether boredom is a passing feeling or a sign of a bigger challenge?
If boredom appears to be a passing state, adults can reframe the discussion from boredom as a “negative emotion” to a “natural emotion” that we all experience from time to time.
In fact, boredom can have positive outcomes, such as enabling creativity and problem-solving, and flexing a student’s ability to persist in the face of a mundane task (as adults can attest, an important skill).
Indeed, as Furlong and his colleagues suggest, conversations about boredom can be a step to educate students about motivation, engagement and coping strategies. These conversations can tap into students’ self-awareness and enhance engagement.
If the boredom seems to be a symptom of a deeper problem, know that even the act of connecting with and listening to a student’s concerns with warm, positive regard alone can be protective. Research finds that connecting to one positive adult can be helpful for youngsters’ stress levels. Trying to understand a student’s perspective can build their resilience and comfort in asking for help. These conversations can also lead to connecting a student with a school-based mental health or learning support professional, like a school psychologist.
It’s my hope that we can inspire students to thrive at school through listening, empathizing and helping them problem-solve their feelings of boredom.
The first step is finding out what students really mean when they say they’re bored.
A version of this piece was originally published in Greater Good Magazine, published by the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California at Berkeley. It has been adapted, with permission, for the Inspired Life blog.
