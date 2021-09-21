Missing Empathy again: This warrants deeper analysis, but I’m not sure you need empathy to be a good provider of sympathy. In fact, there’s a case to be made that not going through the emotions yourself enhances your ability to listen patiently and provide a shoulder. Some of the best caregivers are the ones who maintain enough detachment to keep their heads, and keep listening through what would be, for others, an exhausting level of duress. Imagine if neonatal intensive care unit staff cried over every baby who came in fighting for life. Yet they clearly value these tiny, fragile people and their commitment to providing care is not in question.