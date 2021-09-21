Graber said it’s important for kids and parents to read the community guidelines of the apps they are using. It’s definitely a time-consuming activity, but caregivers can remind kids that when they sign up for social media, they also enter into a contract and agree to terms. Think of it this way: We follow the age limit and other guidelines for opening a bank account, but we shrug off the limits for apps on which kids are spending hours of their time each day. It’s imperative that parents and kids read the fine print because, as Graber wisely notes, “if you think TikTok is going to take care of your child, they’re not.”