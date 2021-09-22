Now to overstep the bounds of your question, if I may: I’ve talked a lot about controlling people here. The most useful insight I have, though, is emotional and from my own experience. When I notice myself tensing up and scripting my words in an effort not to touch off emotional consequences with someone, that’s my aha moment that I’m involved with someone controlling. The people I trust, who are honest, who have sound emotional regulation, who accept me as I am instead of trying to change me, are the ones who don’t erupt at things I say, even the stupid or inflammatory things. (We all have our moments.)