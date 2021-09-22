“It really forced Washington out of its comfort zone when it came to talking about sex,” says New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker, who was covering Clinton for The Washington Post at the time. “We had all these crazy debates in the newsroom about what was appropriate to report — and if we did report it, how should it be phrased.” Would they say “sex” or “oral sex?” Would they report on the cigar? What would they say about the stain on the blue dress? Baker’s wife, Susan Glasser, who was also at The Post, had a “surreal discussion” with a senior male editor about what constituted getting to third base.