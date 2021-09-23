We live in West Virginia where, until this latest spike, covid-19 seemed to be everyone else’s problem. Now my state is simultaneously last in the race to get its population vaccinated while gaining the lead in covid case numbers.
“We all need to keep each other safe, even though no one really enjoys wearing a mask,” we told our son, and he said he understood. My husband and I were resigned to the likelihood our child would be surrounded by maskless students and staff until cases would get so bad he would have to return to virtual school like he did for most of first grade. This resignation was backed up by a school open house in August where masks were “encouraged,” but only about 5 percent of parents, students and staff wore them.
Knowing that a mask mandate was the only feasible way to keep classes in-person, and our son safe, I reached out to the one parent-acquaintance I had in our school district. I became a stepmom the month after the pandemic started, so I never really got the chance to make a ton of other mom friends. But I had befriended this young mom at a community event a couple months earlier, and knew we felt similarly when it came to covid. I asked her if she would be willing to contact the superintendent with me to apply some pressure on him to reinstate a mask mandate. She agreed but was skeptical. “It will never pass with this population,” she said, and I suspected she was right. We both had seen the vicious, misguided comments in local Facebook groups from people who were adamantly against masks.
Still, I did what any millennial would do and turned to Twitter. I reached out to a local man I follow who, while not a parent, knew many more members of our community than I did. He posted a message with my request for support on his personal Facebook page.
“Any parents with kids interested in supporting a mask requirement?” he wrote. “I have been contacted by someone attempting to organize parents, so if you fit the bill, feel free to comment below or message me.”
I added those who responded to a secret, private Facebook group I created. That evening, there were maybe a dozen. Then those parents invited the like-minded folks they knew, who in turn invited more. By morning, there were 80 members. For all the complaints I’ve had about those in my community using Facebook to spread misinformation during the pandemic, I admit it served me well in my counter efforts.
It was gratifying to know I was not alone in an area where I often feel out of place.
I have never been a community organizer, but I knew I had to make it as easy as possible for members to take action. We made email templates to send and phone-call scripts to read so those in the group could quickly contact the superintendent and all five members of our Board of Education. The number of our group surpassed 100, then 200 and then 250 members. Among us were medical professionals, pastors, grandparents and concerned neighbors. After a day-and-a-half, our persistent calls and emails resulted in the board scheduling an emergency meeting to discuss a mask mandate the following Monday.
We didn’t stop there. We contacted our governor to ask him to please reinstate the statewide mask mandate he’d done away with this summer. We wrote a letter-to-the-editor of the local newspaper with more than 30 co-signers. We asked members to commit to attending the school board meeting and, if they were comfortable, getting up to speak in support of a mask mandate.
By the time the meeting happened, the superintendent reported as of that afternoon, more than 800 of our district’s 11,800 students were quarantined. Almost 100 kids had tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 13 staff members.
Technically, there were more speakers in the anti-mask camp than there were of us. While 17 spoke in favor of a mandate, 18 spoke against one. They had signs, Bible passages and pseudoscience, but we had patience, rationality and resilience. They booed and glared, but we kept speaking, one after another. I knew the health and safety of my stepson was all that mattered right then.
When it was my turn to address the board, I thought about him. I knew however uncomfortable it was to stand up and make my voice heard, it was the right thing to do. Not only was it the right thing to do to protect my stepson’s health, but I also wanted him to someday be proud of the example I set.
“What is right is not always popular, and what is popular is not always right,” I told the board. “Is this not what we teach children? Please mandate masks in schools now.”
The vote hinged on one board member changing his mind from the vote that had been held just two weeks earlier. Enough had changed in our community in terms of spread and case numbers that he voted in favor of the mask mandate. The mandate passed, 3 to 2. It took effect the following morning.
When it became clear how the vote was going to shake out, a woman stood up and interrupted, yelling in protest. She was escorted out of the room by the local police, and a mass exodus followed her to the parking lot. Fortunately, no one got into a brawl or mocked any grieving children.
At a board meeting two weeks later, the superintendent announced a decrease in both the number of students and staff in quarantine as well as in the number of positive coronavirus cases. He thanked the mask mandate for this turn for the better.
“The mitigation strategies are working,” he said at the meeting, as reported by local news. “The number one goal this year is to keep students in school. I’ll wear a hazmat suit to school every day if I can keep kids in school.”
Even if those who disagreed tried to bully the board into going back to no masks, they’d be hard pressed to make their case: By now, 53 out of 55 West Virginia counties have school mask mandates in place, despite continued inaction from our governor. Maybe the temperature on the matter of masks will cool off after a bit, but it’s only fall. It could be a long school year for my state.
Meryl Williams Clark is a writer and stepparent in Williamstown, W.Va. Find her on Twitter @MerylWilliams.
