Knowing that a mask mandate was the only feasible way to keep classes in-person, and our son safe, I reached out to the one parent-acquaintance I had in our school district. I became a stepmom the month after the pandemic started, so I never really got the chance to make a ton of other mom friends. But I had befriended this young mom at a community event a couple months earlier, and knew we felt similarly when it came to covid. I asked her if she would be willing to contact the superintendent with me to apply some pressure on him to reinstate a mask mandate. She agreed but was skeptical. “It will never pass with this population,” she said, and I suspected she was right. We both had seen the vicious, misguided comments in local Facebook groups from people who were adamantly against masks.