And therein lies the beauty of “Ted Lasso”: While it is technically a show about soccer, it is the aforementioned locker room — not the football pitches of varying size — where the real work gets done. Yes, there is rowdy horseplay and a bit of mean-spirited hazing in the earlier episodes, but as the show moves into Season 2, the space is not only a literal changing room, but also a room for change that allows the players to grow, improve, bond and cope. Much of the transformation comes at the behest of Coach Lasso (played by Jason Sudeikis), prone as he is to optimism and better versions of oneself. There are plenty of lessons for everyone, but these in particular resonated with me for my kids: