But it was a different photo that sparked Thursday’s celebration: Naji-Allah’s aerial image from last year capturing the newly-minted Black Lives Matter Plaza on 16th Street NW. His picture of the plaza — conceptualized by Bowser in support of peaceful demonstrations while also sending a message to former president Donald Trump — is now being featured in an exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery. It explores the origins behind some of D.C.'s most iconic streets and landmarks.