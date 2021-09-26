It's not the person's fault who overdosed or is an alcoholic, because it's a disease. It's not their fault they destroy their body with pills because they have mental health issues (also not their fault) and the doctors shouldn't have prescribed them. It's not their fault they defaulted on their loan because they didn't understand the terms and financial institutions take advantage of that. It's not their fault they were ignorant. It's not their fault they didn't seek to understand or educate themselves further because they didn't know any better. It's not their fault they racked up credit card debt because they didn't know how to manage their money, or had a controlling spouse.