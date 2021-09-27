Unfortunately, I am living at home with him in the most expensive area in the country and am isolated, with no other family or friends nearby or even access to a car. What can I do? I can’t take very much more of this.
— Anonymous
Anonymous: The abuse of power is common, unfortunately — whether it’s physical or emotional, and whether it’s one person exploiting another or an institution exploiting a cohort of vulnerable people. Battles for diversity, inclusion and equity are pushback against abuses of power. So, yes, to answer your question — there can be domestic violence within other family relationships, and also between two people who are not related. There are entire networks of resources for addressing child abuse, elder abuse, workplace abuse, to name just a few.
So, the first thing you can do is stop doubting yourself that this is an abusive situation. You are isolated, financially unempowered (right?), and emotionally conflicted. It makes sense that you feel stuck, and your father’s treatment of you suggests he understands (intuitively, if nothing else) that you don’t have many options. For him to use your position as leverage against you is indeed abuse.
It also sounds as if he has health issues, yes? That could affect his mental faculties as well, and therefore his behavior.
It’s useful to put your side in perspective, too — that being in a difficult spot is not the same as being stuck. Even if you are broke and don’t have access to a car, there are ways to leave. You aren’t near friends or family, but can they come help, short-term? What about their networks of friends — any nearby? Don’t rule out hotlines or hostels as emergency options. The National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-SAFE) and RAINN (1-800-656-HOPE) are domestic violence hotlines that also are equipped to guide you through an emotional abuse situation.
You can also look into other care options for your dad: eldercare.acl.gov.
Explore your options. Even if you decide staying put is your only reasonable option, that is still a choice — which is the first step to recognizing you can do things on your terms, not Dad’s.
Re: Anonymous: If he was not abusive when you were younger, then mention it to his doctors. Things like dementia can drastically change someone to where they do something like this. But, again, you neither deserve to nor have to stay — even if there is more of a reason for his abuse than him just being a [monster].