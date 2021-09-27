The songs became legendary among rap fans — “Ether” was so brutal that it became its own verb in the Black lexicon (to “ether” someone is to roast them without pity) — but Jay-Z’s relationship to homophobia changed. He went from carelessly throwing around slurs to being considered an LGBTQ ally and speaking eloquently about his mother coming out to him as lesbian, while recording his 2017 album, “4:44.” “For her to sit in front of me and tell me, ‘I think I love someone.’ I mean, I really cried,” he told David Letterman in 2018. “I cried because I was so happy for her, that she was free.” Meanwhile, Nas hit the stage with Lil Nas X at the 2020 Grammy Awards to perform their song “Rodeo.”