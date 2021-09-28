“There is a fair amount of research with preschool-aged kids — 3, 4 and 5 — that suggests they do have cognitive resources to make inferences like that. They can think about what a speaker could have said but chose not to say,” says Mahesh Srinivasan, an associate professor of psychology at the University of California at Berkeley who studies linguistic and cognitive development. “Imagine a statement like, ‘Boys are good at computer programming,’ ” he says. “Preschoolers will make an inference that if a speaker says something about one group, then the same statement doesn’t apply to another group.”