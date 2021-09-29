So knowing what I know, which is (obviously) as much as anyone else, I think there’s a better sleep theory to be had: Maybe we just need to adjust our expectations. Maybe we should stop thinking if only we buy the right book or sleep aid or white noise machine, or ascribe to the right sleep philosophy, then our babies will sleep a solid 12 hours a night and we’ll be able to return to the blissful untroubled sleep we enjoyed before kids.