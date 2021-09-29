But such distinctions make little difference to a tired baby: as Robert S. Adler, the acting chairman of the Consumer Product Safety Commission said, in announcing the recall: “Since we know that infants sleep so much of the time — even in products not intended for sleep . . . these Boppy lounger products are simply too risky to remain on the market.”
What this means in real time for real sleep-deprived parents (also known as “parents”) is that the caregiver vacillates between the fear (and horrific knowledge) that something terrible might happen and the desperate desire for five more minutes of peace. Sometimes five more minutes wins.
Many sleep-deprived parents might amend Adler’s statement to be, “infants sleep not enough of the time, and when they do, it’s almost always in a product not intended for sleep.” The car seat — sure. The stroller — absolutely. The breastfeeding pillow that is covered in warnings in several languages that you shouldn’t even think of leaving your baby alone in the same room with it while you go to the bathroom — yes, please.
Much of parenting can feel like an ongoing negotiation between Best Practices and Whatever Works, to the point that if you do succeed at getting your kid to do something they’re supposed to do (like, say, sleep), you’re dogged by the guilty suspicion you’re doing it wrong. (Even if you don’t suspect it yourself, there’s usually someone more than willing to helpfully list all the problems with your method.)
In most cases, the stakes are comfortably low: Best practices dictate you not feed your baby electric-orange boxed mac and cheese, but if you cave for a few nights, it’s hard to imagine an outcome much worse than a kid who turns up his nose at broccoli and quinoa.
In many cases, the stakes are low enough that the flouting of best practices can be its own sort of humblebrag: the dad who tweets he’s getting his toddler her own Netflix account; the mom who Instagrams her son arriving late for school in pajama bottoms with uncombed hair, hashtag mother of the year.
With sleep, though, the stakes are mercilessly high. The worst that can happen — a baby who goes to sleep and doesn’t wake up — is the literal, absolute worst thing that can ever happen. Which is why it’s puzzling that products that enable babies to sleep in unsafe positions exist at all. Other items that have been recalled in recent years after infants suffocated in them include the Summer Infant Swaddle Me By Your Bed, the Evenflo Pillo Portable Napper, the Graco Little Lounger, and several other sleepers, rockers, loungers and swings.
Yet it seems like every time a beloved-but-deadly sleep product, or not-intended-for sleep-but-babies-sleep-in-it-anyway-product, is recalled, a new, ever more expensive gadget takes its place in the $325 million a year infant sleep industry. This is despite the fact that for the past 30 years, pediatricians have been recommending babies sleep on their backs on a flat surface to reduce the danger of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
As a commenter on Reddit wrote: “Doctors: ‘don’t put your babies on pillows!’ Baby store: ‘look at this curated selection of lovely baby pillows!’ ”
The plethora of expensive sleep and sleep-adjacent technologies (even the Boppy Lounger, at $44 for what is essentially a seat cushion, seems mildly outrageous) can make it seem like infant sleep is a contemporary problem, one created by the fairly recent development of both parents working full-time and needing their newborns to sleep through the night as soon as possible.
It may be romantic to think that back in the Olden Days mothers, unencumbered by salaried jobs, woke readily and happily multiple times in the night to soothe querulous infants, then drowsed their days away, napping when the baby napped.
But as any parent knows, being woken by a crying infant who may or may not go back to sleep is very difficult, whether you have to go to a job in the morning or not. (And napping when the baby naps? Sure, as long as you can do laundry when the baby does laundry and make dinner when the baby makes dinner.)
In truth, parents have always looked for ways to usher their children safely and soundly through the night. In the 1600s, parents who wanted the very best for their children might have put them to bed under arcuccio, wooden slatted tent-like structures with round cutouts to facilitate breastfeeding — surely the $1,500 Snoo Smart Sleeper Bassinet of their time.
Prevailing opinions about how to accomplish safe, sound sleep has similarly changed over the years: In the 1920s, parents were instructed to air their children overnight in wire cages attached to the outside of their windows. (Eleanor Roosevelt used one for her daughter, Anna.) When my daughter was an infant, my babysitting mom proudly reported that she’d put my daughter down for her nap on her stomach — considered best practice when I was a baby.
Now that my daughter is thankfully past the years when I feel the need to check that she’s still breathing several times a night, I wish I could offer words of wisdom from the other side. But the fact is both my daughter and my toddler son were up multiple times last night, and any given night might find one or both campaigning to get in bed with their father and me.
So knowing what I know, which is (obviously) as much as anyone else, I think there’s a better sleep theory to be had: Maybe we just need to adjust our expectations. Maybe we should stop thinking if only we buy the right book or sleep aid or white noise machine, or ascribe to the right sleep philosophy, then our babies will sleep a solid 12 hours a night and we’ll be able to return to the blissful untroubled sleep we enjoyed before kids.
Here, on the almost-other-side of it, this is what I’ve learned: Maybe sleep, like everything else about having children, is messy and imperfect, and there are no magic solutions. We do our best, close our eyes, and hope for a peaceful night and a new morning.
Jennie Yabroff is a writer and editor living in New York City.
You can sign up here for the On Parenting newsletter.
Read more: