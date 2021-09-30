She has been struggling with depression and is in treatment. I have been calling her, texting, etc., and I get a response about 25 percent of the time. Once I was so concerned I asked her whether she thought about harming herself. She denies any suicidal thoughts and says she is feeling somewhat better.
How much do I keep texting and calling? I get frustrated when she doesn’t respond or when we set up a time to talk and she cancels. I know grief mixed with depression is an awful combination, but sometimes I take it personally and question if she really wants me in her life.
I don’t want her to feel guilty, so I haven’t asked her about how much contact is too much. I touch base about twice a month. Should I back off?
— Concerned Cousin
Concerned Cousin: You clearly mean well and depression is really scary for loved ones, but please heed her message: She will respond on her schedule, not yours.
Therefore, any projections you make into whether her silence is a personal affront or a sign of trouble or a natural side effect of her grief and depression are just your mind trying to fill in the blanks, which doesn’t help you. Or her.
I think it would be appropriate, even a good idea, to ask her directly how much contact she’d prefer. Don’t make it about the non-responses. Just say you don’t want to make a nuisance of yourself — is checking in every couple of weeks okay with her? Calls or texts preferred?
If your gut says she wouldn’t appreciate that specific a query, then just keep up your contact schedule as is, and ease off on expecting responses: “No need to respond, just saying hi. If this is a good time to call, I’m free till 6. Otherwise, another time.”
Readers’ thoughts:
· When my depression is bad, I can’t even decide which shampoo to use, if I can even make it out of bed. Please don’t make her have to engage with you. And don’t take it personally, she is not depressed AT you. Think about giving, giving, giving with no responses required. Just realize she can’t give back. Not right now.
· Perhaps this cousin could keep the tone of the conversations a bit lighter? Maybe text a silly photo of the two of them when they were younger. Something like that might get a response over, “Are you sure you’re not suicidal?”
· As someone who is depressed, I think bringing depression up every single time gives the impression of trying to hurry someone to get healthy. What is helpful is having friends contact me with no strings attached. It means a lot because someone was thinking about me, and it shows me I matter to them, without it feeling stressful.
· A friend cross-country also fights depression, and we pretty much leave it at: I know you love me, I know you’ll call when you have energy and I can call if I need you.