How do I get over the sense of foolishness for giving him multiple chances and having him not change? And for still questioning my resolve to actually end things right now? Why am I not stronger?
— Done
Done: Reframe the patience you misspent on him into a virtue: You chose to see the good in someone, you chose to trust again. Is that really so terrible?
That he proved himself unworthy of your patience, of the benefit of your doubts, and unworthy of the effort you put into your relationship — all are about him, not you.
As for questioning your resolve: You can actually stay with someone unfaithful. There’s no relationship law that says he has to go. You’re deciding that. You’re deciding you’ve had enough and he doesn’t deserve to share his life with you. If you want to change your mind on that, then, go ahead — but do it knowing he will be unfaithful to you throughout.
The point of this thought exercise is clarity. If you decide to stick with him, it’s not, “Hmm, maybe this time he’ll stop cheating” — it’s, “Hmm, maybe I’d rather be with him, even if he cheats on me, than break up with him.” I think once you say out loud to yourself what you’d actually be agreeing to if you stayed, your resolve to leave him will hold up just fine.
Carolyn: Thank you for your response. I am not okay with a life of being lied to and cheated on, and I do deserve more. Part of the struggle, which I just have to get over, is that I am 41. And really wanted a different story for my life at this point. But I won’t get that different story with this guy.
— Done again
Done again: What’s with seeing your life as a story, though? That’s so much pressure to put on yourself, to be an author, and therefore if things take an unplanned-for turn, you’ve somehow failed.
Think of life stories that are actually stories: obituaries. They can be, because the lives they’re about are over; till the ending’s written, it’s all just scraps of paper on a bulletin board. Plus, obits are interesting only due to the person who lived, illuminated and connected the events — the points on the timeline themselves are utterly dry. So my actual advice now is to start reading obits, and their excellent reminders to get out of the ruts of your own (or society’s) expectations.
And give yourself the gift of seeing this life as exactly what it’s supposed to be — mistakes, unmet expectations, successes, decisions to coast a bit, decisions to shake it all up. Be game for wherever it goes.