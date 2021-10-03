Since marrying my stepmother, it seems like my father is never available or doesn’t really make an effort with me anymore. We live about an hour apart and it always seems to be me suggesting plans, and when I do, they suggest I drive to their house. I recently got engaged and on the day of my engagement, they were MIA for hours when my fiance and I tried to call them to tell them our good news — and my father knew my fiance was proposing that day. As we start to plan our wedding, my father and stepmother seem to be pretty disinterested and again, aren’t making an effort.