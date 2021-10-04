We said we will stand by her in any and all situations. I told her if she did not feel comfortable telling them, then that was her choice, and it's no one's business who you date — but we will keep this from them only because it's not their business — not because it is a secret or we are ashamed.
She's just now starting to date, so it's not as if we mentioned relationships before and have suddenly stopped.
Anyway, should I be doing something different? Or more?
— Anonymous
Anonymous: It sounds as if you handled it with love and compassion.
The only thing I'd add is that what her grandparents think is actually irrelevant.
I understand, she wants their love, and that matters — but your daughter’s sexuality is not a choice or matter of opinion. It’s a fact. So they can either accept it logically by recognizing their granddaughter is who she has always been, or they can be illogical and treat her differently.
You can tell your daughter that if they choose illogic, then that will be hard for her, watching a trusted relationship change — very unfortunate — but it will reflect only on her grandparents. Not on her. And you will back her up on that to your last breath.
This is not a promise, but: So many who fuss initially do come around when they start to see for themselves their beloved person is the same inside, it's just their awareness of them that has changed. Grandma, at least, gives me hope.
Readers' thoughts:
· When our daughter came out in the mid-'90s, we decided not to tell her grandfather, for the usual reasons. What a mistake that was! Because she couldn’t really talk to him anymore about what was important to her, they became increasingly distant. I finally realized this just wasn’t fair — here he was, thinking he had done something wrong because his granddaughter didn’t want to talk to him. When he learned his granddaughter was gay, there was no problem at all. I think he was relieved to know there was nothing wrong between them. Something to keep in mind.
· Can we stop excusing bigotry as “they’re just old-fashioned?” I’m close to 70; I was raised in a racist, sexist, homophobic, judgmental environment where I was taught that I wasn’t a racist or sexist and that the people I judged were the cause of their own suffering. But if I let those attitudes control my behavior, then I’m not being old-fashioned. I’m being a plain old bigot who refuses to change and should be called out as such.