· When our daughter came out in the mid-'90s, we decided not to tell her grandfather, for the usual reasons. What a mistake that was! Because she couldn’t really talk to him anymore about what was important to her, they became increasingly distant. I finally realized this just wasn’t fair — here he was, thinking he had done something wrong because his granddaughter didn’t want to talk to him. When he learned his granddaughter was gay, there was no problem at all. I think he was relieved to know there was nothing wrong between them. Something to keep in mind.