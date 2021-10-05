It wasn’t until I moved to Tucson that my Latin heritage was questioned. This took up space in my brain as thinly veiled racism. Yes, I am Black, but I am also Latina — couldn’t they see that? No, they could not see the Puerto Rican and Taino Indian blood flowing through my veins because there was no reference point for them: No one looked like me on mainstream television. Even as recently as this summer, Lin Manuel Miranda apologized for a lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latino leads in his movie version of “In The Heights.”
My daughter, who is everything I am and disabled, has an even more difficult time finding herself on television or in pop culture. If I am in the background, she is not even written into the script.
That changed a bit this week, when PBS Kids launched “Alma’s Way,” a new cartoon created by Sonia Manzano (yes, Maria from “Sesame Street”). This show will share the life, experiences and shenanigans, of Alma Rivera, an adorable 6-year-old girl growing up in the Bronx.
In this trailer you can see that Alma’s family, friends and neighborhood makes up every shade of you brown you might see in the Bronx. This makes it impossible to mistake Alma as anything but Afro-Latino.
“Alma’s Way” also features a character, Eddie Mambo, who is disabled and Latinx. I wasn’t surprised when I saw Eddie Mambo. I was floored.
This was going to be the first time that my daughter, Emory, will see someone almost exactly like her represented on television. She will see a character who looks like her, has the same diagnosis she has, and who shares the same culture and cultural references.
This takes one small bite off my parenting plate. I can finally say “Hey, Em — check this out! This kid is just like you!” and not struggle to figure out ways to show her that she fits into the world.
I had the absolute pleasure of speaking with Manzano about her new show and why she created it. Here is what she had to say, edited slightly for length and clarity.
Q: Why did you decide to do this show? Who are you trying to depict and why?
A: PBS asked me to create a show, and I thought I’d like to create a show where we applaud the thought process … where I tell kids, “everybody has a mind, everybody can put two and two together, everybody’s unique in the way they see the world. And your way of seeing the world is just as valid as anybody else’s.” That is the goal of “Alma’s Way.” I had [also] noticed that a lot of the children’s shows that depicted Latin people were very light-skinned Latin people, and with straight hair. So I wanted to make this Caribbean Latin people. And in the Caribbean, there’s a lot of people from African descent.
Q: Why did you include Eddie Mambo and have him represented with a disability?
A: Eddie is a mix of two people — my cousin Eddie, and a boy I knew growing up who had polio. He used crutches and leg braces, but he was just another kid in the neighborhood. He played and danced with everyone else. That kid had polio, and though we never actually identify Eddie Mambo’s disability, he has cerebral palsy, and I wanted to make him just one of the kids.
Q: How did you go about addressing culture, and inadvertently, inclusion, in a way that children would understand it?
A: I think we did it by example — we showed it. Like, Alma will do the bomba [a traditional Puerto Rican dance that has its cultural roots in Africa]. She’s in a dance show, and she’s doing the bomba, and it’s authentic music. And she’s doing an authentic bomba dance. We did a lot of research to make sure that that was real. She will eat food that’s, of course, derivative of African food, like yucca and mofongo, and yautia.
I would hope that people love “Alma’s Way.” I loved it when I saw Susan and Gordon [on “Sesame Street”], because I never saw people of color on television when I was little.
Q: I noticed there is a mixture of both English and Spanish being spoken in Alma’s Way. Why is that?
A: Because [the audience will] see other cultures. They’ll see that Alma speaks Spanish every once in a while, and they’ll see that Abuelo speaks mostly Spanish. We’ll see the fact that we’re a mixture of cultures. For example, I found myself writing characters named Tia Gloria And Uncle Nestor — one in English and one in Spanish. Abuelo and Granny Ysa (and by the way, I play Granny Ysa, named after my mother). But I said, and PBS said, “Well, why aren’t they called Abuelo and Abuela?” Well, and I thought, “Oh, let me think why. Why did I do it that way?” And I realized that it’s because I lived in a bicultural world … that there was a little of this and a little of that, and that comes out. And I think that kids will see that. In the same way that I like aguinaldo, and buena and salsa and Ismael Rivera, but I also love Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder and everything that came out of Motown. And so, I hope to reflect that [biculturalism] in the show.
Q: What are you hoping children pick up on as a result of watching “Alma’s Way”?
A: The underpinnings [of “Alma’s Way”] is the social-emotional development through thinking. That’s what I want to get across. That you have a mind and you’re not stupid because you can’t remember stuff. You can still think things through and you’ll come up with wonderful stuff! I remember the exact moment I knew I had 10 fingers and 10 toes down. I counted them and I said, “Oh, there’s symmetry. It matches!” I mean, it gave me an understanding of order in the world. That’s how I thought about things. And typically, if I think it, some other kid is going to think it too.
Adiba Nelson is the author of the forthcoming memoir “Ain’t That a Mother,” a children’s book author and the subject of the Emmy Award-winning documentary “The Full Nelson.” In addition to writing, she also travels the country speaking about the importance of DEIA from a disability perspective.
