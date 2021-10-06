More from Carolyn Hax

From the archive:

Dysfunctional in-laws want to join her side of family’s vacation

If he’ll ditch you for first class, bump him from your life

My boyfriend and I never fight. Is that a problem?

Telling them that the family secret isn’t a secret anymore

How a married couple can tell who is and isn’t pulling their weight

More:

Sign up for Carolyn’s email newsletter to get her column delivered to your inbox each morning.

Carolyn has a live chat with readers on Fridays. Read her most recent chat here. Her next chat is Oct. 8.

Write to Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com. Brief questions are appreciated.

Resources for getting help. Frequently asked questions about the column. Chat glossary.