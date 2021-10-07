Being in her company has gotten so unpleasant that we have started canceling or shortening family calls or gatherings, because we don’t want to exclude her but also can’t last long listening to her monologues. This makes me really sad because spending time with my extended family brings me so much joy. Any suggestions?
— Really Sad
Really Sad: One, and one related strategy: Her over-talking might be a nervous reaction. If so, then the avoidance tactic you’re using might actually make it worse for the times you do see her.
Instead, try being more assertive in holding your conversational ground. Instead of yielding when she jumps in, hold up your hand — literally — and say, “Wait a second, I wasn't finished.” If she steams ahead, say her name, gently and firmly, until she stops. Then say, “Thank you,” and finish your point. When you finish, then say, “Okay, [name], what were you saying?”
Making an effort to see her one-on-one after such an intervention is a great way to reinforce that you care about her as much as you care about finishing your darn sentence.
If she has any awareness or control, then she’ll learn to interrupt less. If she doesn’t have any awareness or control, then this will be the appropriate way to keep conversations with her on the rails. Some people really just need clearer signals because they can’t read the subtler ones. It may feel unkind, but the trick there is to compare this assertiveness to the alternative. In your case, the alternative is all but excluding her, which is probably less kind.
Readers' thoughts:
· I have a friend like that — she needs to be about 50 percent of the words in every conversation, regardless of the group size. I have found that works fine when we are 1:1 or even in groups up to four, but becomes difficult in groups of five or more — where she still is 50 percent of the words in every conversation. She is a good friend, and I learned to appreciate her by spending time with her in smaller groups.
· I think Carolyn’s advice is excellent, but please, please do some evaluating of how you see your brother’s girlfriend. I met my husband when we were young and I was probably irritating, but I married into that “close family” and they have never, ever warmed to me or accepted me. I’m left out of most family discussions and social media threads, even after 20 years, and it’s hurtful.