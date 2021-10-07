There are many reasons the common goldfish has its hooks in me. I love its scales, orange and pebbly as the peel of a tangerine. I love how its bulging eyes and gaping mouth give it the permanent expression of someone who just walked into their surprise birthday party. I love how it wriggles awake when it sees my looming form in the morning and how eagerly it vacuums up its daily food pellet. On dreary winter days, it flickers like a flame in the corner of the room, and on insomniac nights, when the rest of the world is asleep, it stays up with me, troubling the water.