A: I was really interested in those stock standard characters or tropes that we know and love in rom-coms and TV and film. In many ways when you first meet them, you’re sort of like: Otis is the geeky virgin, and Eric is his gay best friend. But I wanted to take those tropes and flip them on their head or really dig into them a little bit deeper and show them from a different perspective. A joy of being able to write for TV is that, if you’re lucky enough to have multiple seasons, you get the time to flesh out these characters’ story lines. In Season 3, I loved really getting to know Mr. Groff (Alistair Petrie), Adam’s dad, more. We’re able to explore the cycles of toxic masculinity by seeing that Mr. Groff has also had a lot of pain and trauma in his own life, and now he’s just passing that onto his son. Then the question becomes: Is Adam going to break that cycle?