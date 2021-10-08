Statistically, I had a 40 percent chance of survival. Until that moment, I’d accepted those odds as a death sentence. Her question, though, simple and direct, compelled me to make a clear and unequivocal decision: I would embrace my odds and hope for the best. “It’s true that some women die from breast cancer,” I said slowly, taking my time with my answer. “But I believe I’m going to live.” It was both optimistic and true. I told her more details about the treatment and the doctors who would take care of me. I described the medical facility and some of the machines I’d seen. It was real stuff, not good or bad — just what was.