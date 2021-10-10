It’s a story. We like to tell ourselves stories. Maybe more accurate: Our minds process experiences as stories. We take random events and impressions — or shattering, heartbreaking ones — and filter, sort, massage them into arcs that make sense to us. We also give testimony as “eyewitnesses” that is often garbage, and tinker with our memories so much that many are fiction by the time we’re boring them into our grandkids. Writes Elizabeth Loftus, a psychologist and memory expert: "[A] person’s perceptual and memorial systems do not passively record and store information from the environment. … People are selective about what they pay attention to in the first place and selective about what they store in memory, and they differ in the extent to which they are susceptible to suggestion” (from her book, “Eyewitness Testimony,” 1996 edition; here’s her TED Talk).