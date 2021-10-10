A war, two kids, four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren later, the couple in their 90s celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary this year. The lack of an extravagant ceremony had not hampered their life together, but when staff members at St. Croix Hospice — who take care of the couple at their Oelwein home — learned there were no photographs to commemorate the Kings’ special day, they hatched a plan that included a vintage dress, 1940s hits, lots of photos and a cake.