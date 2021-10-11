· Odds are your friends knew you were in an abusive relationship and knew they couldn’t do anything about it until you were ready to. They may still harbor some hurt at being cut out of your life, but that is not incompatible with the happiness I’m sure at least some of them will feel to hear from you and catch back up. For what it’s worth, I’ve disappeared on friends for other reasons, and none of them were anything other than delighted when I finally had the emotional wherewithal to reach back out. Good luck!