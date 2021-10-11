One of the most painful things to happen is my relationship with my sweet mother, who passed away in 2017. She for several years hinted that she knew I was gay and that she loved me unconditionally, but tragically, my beliefs led me to reject her acceptance and shut her out emotionally. By the time I was finally ready to confide in her the secret she’d wanted so badly for me to share, it was too late. She was too far gone with dementia, and I never had the chance to embrace Mom’s unconditional love and acceptance.