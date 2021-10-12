If not, then see whether there’s something you can do to feel better. This can be internal (entertainment) or external (generosity) or physical (exercise, dance) or whatever. The only thing it needs to be is life-affirming. It’s okay — and arguably a debt we owe ourselves and others — to make the best of what’s available to us. A little bit each day to refresh us enough to keep working toward the greater good. Because remember, this pandemic is terrible because it’s life threatening, which is a sort of twisted advertisement for how great life really is.