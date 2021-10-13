Dear Carolyn: Every time I see my mother I wind up feeling like dirt. She lives alone and seems to have lost (or never had) the ability to have a normal conversation. She turns everything back to an opportunity to praise herself. If I arrive with homemade muffins, she will brag about her own baking abilities, without even saying thank you. If I mention a friend who is getting divorced, she will launch into a monologue about how well she handled her own divorce.