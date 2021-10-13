After he recovered from covid-19, the hospital allowed him to sit outside her room. It became a daily routine: He would wake up, drive to the hospital, keep watch outside her glass-paneled room in the intensive care unit. Then he would go to the NICU to visit his daughter. Born premature, Carmen was a mere 2 pounds and 9 ounces. She has since grown to 5 pounds and is expected to be released from the hospital in two weeks.