Dear Carolyn: How can I get my adopted siblings to rejoin me and my other sister after a rift in which they withdrew from us? They believed our parents loved their “natural born” children more, especially me, the oldest, and after a legal fight over some life insurance our father gave me (because he lived with me after our mom died and I cared for him for five years until his death), which they think was unfair, they checked out of our lives and will not respond to calls, emails, or texts. They live far away or I’d show up at their doorsteps. It has been more than two years now.