But why would watching something that we know is staged affect us so deeply? Bushman likens it to virtual reality. He’s observed people wearing a 3-D headset who attempt to walk across a thin board that stretches over a virtual canyon. Some are too frightened to take a single step. “People know for sure that there’s not a canyon beneath them, but they’re terrified,” he says. “We’re hardwired to avoid violence. If our ancient ancestors ignored the saber tooth tiger, they didn't pass on their genes to the next generation. Violent cues immediately grab our attention, and even though our prefrontal cortex may tell us it’s not real, the ancient parts of our brain don’t know that.”