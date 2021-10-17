Dear Carolyn: We’ve always been the parents who attend as many of our kids’ events as we can — a challenge with three in wildly different activities — but it’s fun. Youngest and last one at home has told us regularly we don’t have to come and indicates she wants more space. But when we do something without her, she gets mad. This weekend we’re only attending three of the six games of a two-day tournament and doing something else we enjoy instead, and she’s pouting. I’d actually rather spend the whole weekend watching her play, but thought she didn’t want that. Argh.