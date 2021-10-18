Robin Jackson, the wife of the church’s pastor, is that woman, and in 2019, Biden said, she “changed my life.” That’s when Jackson approached Biden during a service and said she’d like to become her “prayer partner.” Biden didn’t know what a “prayer partner” was, she told PBS in 2020, but she was intrigued. They’ve kept in regular contact, and have been praying together, ever since. Every Wednesday for the past 2½ years, Jackson has texted Biden some words of prayer or just let her know that she’s been praying for her, and Biden texts back, no matter how busy she is.