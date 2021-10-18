Thanks to hugely popular TikTok and YouTube videos, not to mention show-themed games on Fortnite and Roblox, “Squid Game” is reaching kids long before they see it trending at number one on their Netflix homepage. (Netflix says the show has reached the top 10 list in 94 countries.) For many kids who get caught up in the buzz of “Squid Game” and other overnight social whirlwinds, that is all of the contact they may ever have with the show — a moment of belonging created entirely by being peer adjacent, often several times removed.