If you’ve decided to take this step, “figure out what you want to get out of therapy,” said Aisha R. Shabazz, a therapist, licensed clinical social worker and anxiety specialist in metropolitan Philadelphia. Make a list of goals, such as processing trauma or grief, or acquiring tools to cope with anxiety. If you aren’t sure yet what your goals are but just know you want someone to talk to, write down the issues that prompted you to consider therapy. You can bring that list to the therapist and identify some goals together.