· Flippin’ people off like that feels great for about a day. Then, the thrill fades. You’ve been living with this landlady for three years, and now you do something drastic? Maybe your boss is in a tough spot, too. Call your daughter on the way? Seems like you are looking for drama, but if you give everyone proper notice you won’t regret it later. You want to teach everyone a lesson to not mistreat you, but don’t give them a reason to think of you as a jerk anyway. Let them miss you rather than glad to be rid of you.