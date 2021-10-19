Yes, when Voldemort shows up in the Harry Potter movies, or The Trunchbull in “Matilda” is chasing the girl and Miss Honey through the old house, or that man in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” reaches into another man’s chest and pulls out his beating heart, I bring up craft service. I remind my kids, and in particular my young son, that these are just regular grown-ups in costume, moms and dads many of them, and any minute the director will yell “cut,” and everyone will take a break. Voldemort will walk over to the craft service table for a snack, and in that moment, he’s not someone evil at all. He’s just a guy eating a bag of chips, trying not to get crumbs all over himself. This image always makes my son laugh, and then he adds his own details: “And then maybe he wipes his hands on his costume, and it gets all greasy, and no one wants to tell him!”