They might try to pull you back into old ways, because that’s what they’re used to, but you are actually not doing them any favors by giving in. It would be a kindness (though she won’t think so) to let Jenna learn other coping methods when she needs help. It would be a kindness to your mom to take her out of the role of mediator by figuring out a polite response to guilt trips and repeating it over and over, kindly and firmly, until she figures out she’s wasting her time.