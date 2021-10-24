And trust that you and your husband yourselves teach your son every day that family is the first place to look for connections that are meaningful, trustworthy, safe. Yes, your family was not those things for you — which is why you want your message to be that it's the first place to look but not the only. You and your husband and his parents and those best-friend “aunties” can teach your son as much about maintaining a loving network of support — and breaking bad cycles — as he will ever need to know.