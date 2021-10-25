Re: Cold Feet: Here’s why you’re angsty. Yes, you love and trust your husband. Now. You don’t know what he’s going to do in the future. This is always true whether you work or not, but it’s far more difficult to leave if you don’t have financial independence. (Maybe save up a little somewhere?) You’ve got cold feet because if you step out of the workforce, you’ll be overshadowed by the hundreds of other, already-employed candidates who do not need refreshers on anything. I get hundreds of job applicants, and if you’re not currently employed, your chances are reduced.