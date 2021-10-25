You may see the phrase “insulin resistance” a lot these days, especially if you use social media. This condition has been linked to conditions such as prediabetes, weight gain and high cholesterol, and social media influencers and diet purveyors often reference it to promote sometimes-dubious eating plans. But is a “three-day meal plan to lower insulin resistance” or the addition of a few “superfoods” into the diet really going to help ? Nope. Insulin resistance is a precursor to many chronic conditions, so it needs to be kept at bay with a sustainable exercise and eating plan, not with a silly fad diet.