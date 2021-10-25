But biffing that conversation with my son wasn’t my only parenting failure. No matter what I believe (or don’t), living in the United States means being part of a pluralistic society, founded on religious freedom, where religion, in some form or another, is hard to ignore. Yet I’ve completely avoided talking about it with all my children. So I decided that I needed to put on my big parenting pants and tackle this topic with the help of expert advice.
What I learned was that whether or not your family engages in a specific religious practice, it’s important for children to understand the history and cultural implications of all religions, which are, of course, complicated.
I spoke with my friend Kathryn Blanchard, who is a parent and a Charles A. Dana endowed professor of religious studies, emerita, at Alma College in Michigan. She said that many of her Generation Z students have grown up with no religion. “Our parents, a.k.a. the ‘Silent Generation,’ found purpose and meaning in religion. It was the center of their social world,” Blanchard told me. “But Generation X-ers and millennials got burned out on religion and rebelled against those beliefs.” This trend is reflected in polling that shows that millennials, followed by Gen Z, have the highest percentage of those who do not believe in God.
That’s not the only reason Gen Z — roughly age 24 and younger — is growing up without any religious knowledge or understanding. According to Blanchard, young people with friends who identify as LGBT, which in this generation number 1 in 6, feel as though organized religion has been exclusive and mean to their peers. So while they might like God and the idea of spirituality, they don’t want anything to do with the act of being religious.
And though some families have had positive experiences with religion, and have passed on those feelings and principles to their children, there’s a lack of education about other religions — not necessarily the theology, but from a cultural, historical and sociological point of view. “Exposing students to a bird’s-eye view of what religion is and how it functions in our society helps them learn respect for other peoples’ behaviors and choices,” Blanchard says. Such respect is important if we want to continue to live in a society that supports religious freedom, she adds.
Religion is intimately attached to cultural identity for the majority of people in the world, so by not teaching children about multiple religions, we’re not fully educating them about cultures, many of which they may encounter while living in such a diverse society as the United States. Blanchard adds: “There are 2 billion Muslims in the world, which is a quarter of the world’s population. If we’re raising kids to believe that a quarter of the world are terrorists, or we think all of China has no morals because they’re not religious, then that’s a problem.” The path to raising more empathic, understanding and worldly citizens requires exposing children to religious and cultural differences.
Public schools are limited in what they can do in this area, so parents, regardless of religious affiliation, should take on this responsibility. Thankfully, it’s not as complicated or as intense as it might sound. Here are three suggestions from Blanchard:
Take your kids to houses of worship
It’s important for kids to know that mosques, temples, churches and synagogues exist and have an idea of what they’re like. In Blanchard’s experience, these places of worship have been happy to welcome visitors, though if you’re unsure about what might be best for a nonmember, it’s best to call ahead.
And now, with many religious services on Zoom, there’s a lot more opportunity to attend one without feeling out of place. You can also watch recorded services on YouTube, which might not be as immersive as seeing the religious practices firsthand but could be a good way to meet kids where they are.
Start young by finding books to read together
World religion books for children can be hard to find, though Blanchard recommends “Who Believes What? Exploring the World’s Major Religions” to start. There is no shortage of wonderful storybooks, whether they’re about religious figures such as the prophet Muhammad, Zen and Bible stories, or even books like “Hats of Faith,” which gently introduces kids to religions through their head coverings.
For older children, you can find plenty of movies, documentaries or television shows to watch together. Use those as a starting point to talk about the specific practices. Blanchard recommends the popular Crash Course videos by John Green, which give a relatable, entertaining overview of several world religions, including Hinduism and Islam.
Create your own learning group
If you’re really dedicated to exploring religions with your children, speak with teachers or get other parents to bring in experts for a weekly or monthly speaker session, now made much more accessible with online communities. You could even start a weekly or monthly Saturday library reading hour, where a community member reads a story out loud and leads a discussion afterward.
As for the parenting failure with my son, Blanchard says not all is lost. In fact, it’s actually an excuse to start a discussion. “Talk as honestly and openly as possible about your own experience,” she says. “And remember, their experience will be different than yours because they have you as a parent.”
If you’re tempted to dive into a huge religion lecture when your kids ask questions, skip it. Just give them what they’re asking for, then offer to spend time with them researching the topic online or finding a book or video about it.
“Don’t be afraid to say that you don’t know the answers,” Blanchard says. “Because when it comes to the really hard questions about religion — life, death, the afterlife — nobody does.”
Kristen Mei Chase is an author, a mom of four and co-founder of Cool Mom Picks.
