Religion is intimately attached to cultural identity for the majority of people in the world, so by not teaching children about multiple religions, we’re not fully educating them about cultures, many of which they may encounter while living in such a diverse society as the United States. Blanchard adds: “There are 2 billion Muslims in the world, which is a quarter of the world’s population. If we’re raising kids to believe that a quarter of the world are terrorists, or we think all of China has no morals because they’re not religious, then that’s a problem.” The path to raising more empathic, understanding and worldly citizens requires exposing children to religious and cultural differences.