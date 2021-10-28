It wasn’t until after his grandfather died that he began to learn more about the man and the president. “The only difference between me and any other kid learning about the Truman administration was that I could go home and fact-check,” he said. Daniel’s mother, the president’s only child, was both fiercely protective of her father and tired of being in the public eye. “We came out of a restaurant one night in New York, my father and my mother and I, and another patron touched my mother on the shoulder and said, ‘Excuse me, aren’t you Margaret Truman?’ And my mother smiled and said, ‘No,’ and walked off. I thought my father was going to get himself killed because he said, ‘No, no, no, she’s just kidding. She really is Margaret.’ ”