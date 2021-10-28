Then you’re ready to start working out. Ankle weights can be a good addition “if you’re targeting the lower body and performing exercises on the ground, like donkey kicks or leg raises,” Mahoney says. Donkey kicks, which are also called quadruped bent-knee hip extensions, involve getting on all fours and, while keeping your back flat, lifting one bent leg at a time straight back and up as high as you can until your back starts to arch. To do leg raises, lie on your back with your legs pressed together, then lift them upward until your butt hoists off the floor.