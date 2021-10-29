Donors send the wigs to EBeauty, where volunteers select the highest-quality ones and then pass them along to stylists-in-training at the Paul Mitchell Schools beauty academy. There, the wigs are cleaned and trainees learn how to style them. The stylists then write notes — with messages such as “Let your dreams be bigger than your fears” and “You’ve got this” — and pack the wig and note in a sealed bag. EBeauty then distributes the wigs to hospitals and to individuals in treatment who request one.